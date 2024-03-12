Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

