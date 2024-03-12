Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.620-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

