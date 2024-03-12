Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.73% of Dollar General worth $401,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

