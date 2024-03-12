Morgan Stanley Acquires 460,104 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.17% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $377,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

