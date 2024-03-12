Monero One Day Trading Volume Hits $79.14 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $144.10 or 0.00200306 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $79.14 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,942.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00593501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00135008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00050826 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00153770 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,409,235 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.