Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

MTNB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,317,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Featured Stories

