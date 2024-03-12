Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $469.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $479.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

