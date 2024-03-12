iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.130–2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 million.

iRobot Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of IRBT opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. iRobot has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 646,640 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 607.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 176,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $7,620,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

