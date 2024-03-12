Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EIX opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.