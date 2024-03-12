Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 6,824 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $146.67. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

See Also

