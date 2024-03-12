Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Reduced by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

