iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

