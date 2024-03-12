iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 19.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

