Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Hubbell stock opened at $387.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $396.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

