Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $100.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.