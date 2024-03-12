Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 7,791 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 849,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after acquiring an additional 194,338 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.