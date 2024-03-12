Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

