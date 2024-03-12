Harbour Investments Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

