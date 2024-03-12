Harbour Investments Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.53% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,383,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FCTR opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

