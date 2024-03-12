Harbour Investments Inc. Has $714,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.