Harbour Investments Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.02.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

