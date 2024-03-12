Harbour Investments Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 244,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,977,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

