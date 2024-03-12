Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

