Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 2,558 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

