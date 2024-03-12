Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $175.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

