Gold Resource (GORO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gold Resource Stock Up 23.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,246,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 203,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 163.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 250,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

