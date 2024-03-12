First Horizon Co. (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

First Horizon has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Read Our Latest Report on First Horizon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.