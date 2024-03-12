Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,681 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.