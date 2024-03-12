Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,060.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,773.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,648.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

