Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

CMI opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day moving average of $236.76. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.