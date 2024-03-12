Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,391 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 519.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 216,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 256.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,888,000 after acquiring an additional 625,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.