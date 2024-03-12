Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 884 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 28,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 53,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AON by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $317.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

