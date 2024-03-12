Avinger (AVGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Avinger Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

