Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.8 million. Asana also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.080 EPS.

Asana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

