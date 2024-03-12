Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 402.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,540 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.