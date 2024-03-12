Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

