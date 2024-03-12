Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.
Adicet Bio Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adicet Bio
In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
