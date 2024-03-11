Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,940 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $234.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $249.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

