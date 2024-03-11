Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

