Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 278 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $266.97 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.