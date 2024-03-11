Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 131 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,390. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

