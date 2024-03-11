Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $185.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

