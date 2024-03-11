Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 18.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

