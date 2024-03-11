Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TDG opened at $1,164.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $976.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

