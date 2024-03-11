Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in General Electric by 281.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $167.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $86.45 and a twelve month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

