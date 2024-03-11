Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $596.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

