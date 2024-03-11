Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,497 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after buying an additional 235,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $85.19 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

