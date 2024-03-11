Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $355.94 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.90 and a 200-day moving average of $292.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

