Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $151.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

