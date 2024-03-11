The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock worth $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $732.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $778.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $661.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.72.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

