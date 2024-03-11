The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 135.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $6,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $119.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.